Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Collegium Pharmaceutical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3344699289472 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical traded down $1.28, hitting $18.27, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 750,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,722. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2835.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

In related news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $110,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 79,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $1,800,038.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,670.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

