Cna Financial Corp (CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 29th

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Cna Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Cna Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of Cna Financial opened at $46.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cna Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $99,010.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

