Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.00 million. Civitas Solutions had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Civitas Solutions’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civitas Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Civitas Solutions opened at $16.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $599.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Civitas Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIVI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civitas Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 12,005 shares of Civitas Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,644.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,088,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Petersen sold 3,614 shares of Civitas Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $55,583.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,600.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock worth $327,341. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

