Christopher C. Reeg Purchases 2,607,701 Shares of Fuse Medical Inc (FZMD) Stock

Fuse Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:FZMD) CEO Christopher C. Reeg acquired 2,607,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,981,852.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fuse Medical opened at $0.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Fuse Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuse Medical had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. It offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and osteo-biologics and regenerative tissue which include human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

