China Online Education Group (COE) versus OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -57.91% N/A -68.57% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Online Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $130.33 million 1.56 -$89.27 million N/A N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 5.41 $39.16 million N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than China Online Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats China Online Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

