Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Anthem worth $51,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,474. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $257.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $179.40 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

