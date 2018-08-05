Chemed (CHE) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.33.

NYSE:CHE traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.04. 110,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,567. Chemed has a 12-month low of $186.09 and a 12-month high of $335.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Chemed will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

In other Chemed news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $3,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.76, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,890 shares of company stock worth $16,362,593 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,841,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 175.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after buying an additional 130,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Chemed by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 28,358.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 155,971 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,567,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

