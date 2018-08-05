Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.66 million, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $370.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $8,687,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,684,000 after purchasing an additional 141,983 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $3,366,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 563.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.