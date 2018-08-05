Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 20th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 29,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,034. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.