Cedar Fair (FUN) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair traded down $1.06, reaching $50.19, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 452,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,197. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $380.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 2,149.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,021,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $15,845,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,874,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,834,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,327,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.