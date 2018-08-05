CarTaxi Token Market Capitalization Hits $142,492.00 (CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One CarTaxi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CarTaxi Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. CarTaxi Token has a total market capitalization of $142,492.00 and $6.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00396723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00192359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000830 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Token Profile

CarTaxi Token’s launch date was September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. CarTaxi Token’s official website is cartaxi.io . CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarTaxi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CarTaxi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

