CarGurus (CARG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.10

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 6583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. CarGurus’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $169,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 849,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $27,438,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,790,437 shares of company stock valued at $158,734,098. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $2,629,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

