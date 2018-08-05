Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $3.41 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, OTCBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $3.41 billion and $43.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00077746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00091855 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.70 or 0.05074918 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Huobi, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Coinnest, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Indodax, Bithumb, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

