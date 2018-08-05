Cann Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Cann reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Loss per share was $0.94, compared to our estimated loss of $0.86. This was the result of higher than estimated operating expenses. R&D of $23.8 million exceeded our estimated $20.4 million due to continuation and expansion of sitravatinib studies. SG&A expenses of $4.8 million were lower than our estimate of $5.1 million.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of MRTX traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $65.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $501,674.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.85 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 404.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 327,030 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.