Canadian National Railway (CNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Canadian National Railway have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company performed well in the second quarter of 2018, reporting posting better-than- expected revenues and earnings per share. Both metrics also improved year over year. Results were aided by robust freight demand. Freight revenues improved 10% in the quarter. Growth was witnessed across most of the key divisions of the company. We are also impressed by the company's decision to raise its earnings per share outlook for 2018.. The company's efforts to improve rail infrastructure and reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are encouraging too. However, high costs and elevated debt levels raise concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.98.

Shares of Canadian National Railway opened at $88.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 54,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 235,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 86,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

