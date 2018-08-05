Byline Bancorp (BY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Byline Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48.095063456951 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp traded down $0.06, reaching $22.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 140,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,729. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $664.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.