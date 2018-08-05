Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) PT at $34.10

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts traded up $0.60, hitting $33.46, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 668,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $416.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.46 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

