Brokerages Set RDS-A (RDS-A) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Raymond James raised shares of RDS-A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RDS-A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get RDS-A alerts:

RDS-A traded up $0.18, reaching $66.32, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,644 shares.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for RDS-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDS-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.