Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NGD) Target Price at $2.82

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.20 to $1.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,805,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.