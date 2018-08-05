Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Nomura raised their price target on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Nordstrom traded down $0.17, hitting $50.58, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,876. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $54.61.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $6,294,436.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,546,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,744 shares of company stock worth $8,685,008 over the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

