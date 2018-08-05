Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $935.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $882.32 million. Meritage Homes reported sales of $805.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 294,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,426,000 after purchasing an additional 320,807 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 966,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 180,846 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

