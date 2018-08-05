Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $204.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,981.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Burns bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 151,751 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 79.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 880,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare traded up $0.37, reaching $8.48, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 673,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,889. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $295.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

