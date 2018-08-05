British American Tobacco (BTI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. British American Tobacco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0925883056576 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $54.55 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

