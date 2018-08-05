BoutsPro Hits 1-Day Volume of $29,757.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $29,757.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00387746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00192545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

