Boston Properties’ (BXP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.86.

BXP opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

