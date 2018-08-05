BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.86 Million Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 473.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,281,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,978,000 after buying an additional 857,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,661,000 after buying an additional 766,162 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,458,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after buying an additional 475,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,876,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,200,000 after buying an additional 468,513 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $33.44 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised LKQ from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In related news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $268,716.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

