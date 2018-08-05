Bitvolt (VOLT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Bitvolt coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitvolt has a total market capitalization of $15,070.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00067490 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010303 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000418 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000764 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitvolt

Bitvolt (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co

Buying and Selling Bitvolt

Bitvolt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

