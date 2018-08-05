BipCoin Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One BipCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BipCoin has a total market cap of $29,459.00 and $48.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BipCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BipCoin Coin Profile

BIP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official website is bipcoin.org . BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

