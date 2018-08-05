BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.09% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.19. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $265,305.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

