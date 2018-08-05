BioBar (BIOB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

BioBar (CURRENCY:BIOB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. BioBar has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BioBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioBar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BioBar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About BioBar

BioBar (CRYPTO:BIOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2017. BioBar’s total supply is 985,756 coins. The official website for BioBar is biobar-crypto.ml . BioBar’s official Twitter account is @BioBar_Crypto

BioBar Coin Trading

BioBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

