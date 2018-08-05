Bigbom Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a market cap of $1.21 million and $218,037.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00396723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00192359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,382,496 tokens. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

