BidaskClub Lowers Symantec (SYMC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

SYMC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symantec from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Symantec from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Symantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symantec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Symantec from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.99.

Shares of Symantec traded down $1.63, hitting $19.25, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 48,594,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,292. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Symantec has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Symantec will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Symantec by 68.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,480,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Symantec by 99.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter worth about $39,842,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

