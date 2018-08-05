BidaskClub Lowers Pra Group (PRAA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Pra Group traded down $0.35, reaching $38.70, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,589. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.50. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $223.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $307,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,306.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $111,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,454 shares of company stock worth $1,832,179. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 242.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

