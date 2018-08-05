Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Given News Impact Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barrett Business Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9042161108359 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. 26,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $695.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.81. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Barrett Business Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $329,397.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $156,963.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

