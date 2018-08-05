Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) to Issue Dividend of $1.78 on August 3rd

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.7836 per share on Friday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Barings BDC opened at $12.34 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

