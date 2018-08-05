Barclays Trims Summit Materials (SUM) Target Price to $24.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a $25.50 rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.41.

Shares of Summit Materials traded up $0.04, hitting $21.04, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,060. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $549.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $362,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,125. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,899,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after acquiring an additional 110,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,022,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 418,738 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,966,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 266,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 229,748 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

