Barclays PLC (BCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays traded up $0.07, reaching $10.05, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,469. Barclays has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 80,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 16.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 225,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.