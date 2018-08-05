Bank of America Raises Stratasys (SSYS) Price Target to $18.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

SSYS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 544,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,143.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 597,686 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 120.1% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 824,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,259,000 after acquiring an additional 306,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 44.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 666,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

