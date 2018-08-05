Bank of America Raises Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Price Target to $31.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners traded up $0.02, hitting $29.22, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at $47,662,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $333,913,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,521 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432,139 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,084,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,162.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,846,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

