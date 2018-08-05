Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axalta Coating Systems earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.5655458644537 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nomura cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems opened at $30.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 88,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,771,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $11,843,882.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,360,124.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,920 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,798. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

