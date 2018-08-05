Astronics (ATRO) Shares Up 5.2% After Earnings Beat

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $41.59. 550,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 119,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Astronics had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

