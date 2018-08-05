ASGN Inc (ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. ASGN posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other ASGN news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,635.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,457.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,028 shares of company stock worth $2,738,330. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 390,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,896. ASGN has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

