Argan (AGX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.10

Media stories about Argan (NYSE:AGX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Argan earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.2509893915069 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 111,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,569. Argan has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $614.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Argan had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

