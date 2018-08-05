Ardelyx (ARDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Ardelyx to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.85 on Friday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.65.

In other news, Director Gordon Ringold purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

