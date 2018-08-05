ARbit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $185,283.00 (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. ARbit has a market cap of $20,488.00 and $185,283.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARbit coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARbit has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About ARbit

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 9,518,375 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

