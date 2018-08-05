Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Aramark has set its FY18 guidance at $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARMK stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

