Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of APOG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 93,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,860. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

