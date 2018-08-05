Analysts Set TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Price Target at $17.60

TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get TCP Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCP Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCP Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of TCP Capital by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TCP Capital by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of TCP Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 184,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 145,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,184. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $17.03.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 45.28%. analysts predict that TCP Capital will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.