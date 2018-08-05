Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) PT at $52.55

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.98.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 701,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Generac has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Generac had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Generac will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $755,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,539,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,533. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

