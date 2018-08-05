Analysts Set First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Price Target at $29.30

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 273,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,647. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In related news, EVP James P. Hotchkiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $103,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,560.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2,114.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 150,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 143,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $210,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

